 ACROSS

  1 Black or green beverages

  5 First ___ (ship officer)

  9 Pigs

 14 Leave out

 15 Ever so slightly

 16 San ___ (city near Long Beach)

 17 Angel who was 2019's AL MVP

 19 Changed the look of

 20 One is always seen with a trunk

 21 They may be free or rhyming

 22 Smell or taste

 23 Like horror novels

 25 Gives lip to

 27 Obsolete tape players

 31 ___ Island (borough with no subway station)

 35 See 42-Across

 36 Verdi solo

 37 With 39-Across, noted abstract impressionist

 39 See 37-Across

 41 Type of wrestler

 42 With 35-Across, tropical rum cocktail

 44 Nephews' siblings

 45 Manipulates

 46 Without profit

 48 Better, in rap lingo

 49 Nonsense

 54 Like pants worn to a gala

 58 Engine mishaps

 60 The Cowboys, for the Eagles

 61 Member of NSYNC

 62 Advil alternative

 63 Kurylenko of "Quantum of Solace"

 64 Suffix for "Smurf"

 65 Pool fillers?

 66 Secluded valley

 67 Noble gas with the atomic number 10

DOWN



  1 Big books

  2 Author Zola

  3 "American Idol" runner-up Clay

  4 You might take them down

  5 Kate in "House of Cards"

  6 Makes amends

  7 Least loose

  8 Summer hrs. in Raleigh

  9 Wild shopping adventure

 10 Stare creepily

 11 Racetrack postings

 12 Cheese with a soft rind

 13 Covers with turf

 18 Concerns for prospective Ph.D.s

 21 Nostradamus was thought to have them

 24 Gather, as crops

 26 Inconsistency

 27 Low-lying land

 28 Gator cousin

 29 Main ingredient in risotto

 30 ___ Fifth Avenue

 31 Silicon Valley sch.

 32 Thracian T's

 33 Cartoon anvil maker

 34 Some boxing match results, briefly

 38 Countrywide: Abbr.

 40 Richard or Eva descriptor

 43 Flowing glacier feature

 47 Kind of juice in a screwdriver

 48 Little bits of land

 50 "American Idol" winner Studdard

 51 Very angry

 52 Basil sauce

 53 German city hidden in "United States Senate"

 54 Pull, as through the mud

 55 Annoy

 56 Like 2010 or 2020

 57 Action often symbolized by a floppy disk

 59 Volunteer's declaration

 61 Cabin component

Solution



 

