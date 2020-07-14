Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Black or green beverages
5 First ___ (ship officer)
9 Pigs
14 Leave out
15 Ever so slightly
16 San ___ (city near Long Beach)
17 Angel who was 2019's AL MVP
19 Changed the look of
20 One is always seen with a trunk
21 They may be free or rhyming
22 Smell or taste
23 Like horror novels
25 Gives lip to
27 Obsolete tape players
31 ___ Island (borough with no subway station)
35 See 42-Across
36 Verdi solo
37 With 39-Across, noted abstract impressionist
39 See 37-Across
41 Type of wrestler
42 With 35-Across, tropical rum cocktail
44 Nephews' siblings
45 Manipulates
46 Without profit
48 Better, in rap lingo
49 Nonsense
54 Like pants worn to a gala
58 Engine mishaps
60 The Cowboys, for the Eagles
61 Member of NSYNC
62 Advil alternative
63 Kurylenko of "Quantum of Solace"
64 Suffix for "Smurf"
65 Pool fillers?
66 Secluded valley
67 Noble gas with the atomic number 10DOWN
1 Big books
2 Author Zola
3 "American Idol" runner-up Clay
4 You might take them down
5 Kate in "House of Cards"
6 Makes amends
7 Least loose
8 Summer hrs. in Raleigh
9 Wild shopping adventure
10 Stare creepily
11 Racetrack postings
12 Cheese with a soft rind
13 Covers with turf
18 Concerns for prospective Ph.D.s
21 Nostradamus was thought to have them
24 Gather, as crops
26 Inconsistency
27 Low-lying land
28 Gator cousin
29 Main ingredient in risotto
30 ___ Fifth Avenue
31 Silicon Valley sch.
32 Thracian T's
33 Cartoon anvil maker
34 Some boxing match results, briefly
38 Countrywide: Abbr.
40 Richard or Eva descriptor
43 Flowing glacier feature
47 Kind of juice in a screwdriver
48 Little bits of land
50 "American Idol" winner Studdard
51 Very angry
52 Basil sauce
53 German city hidden in "United States Senate"
54 Pull, as through the mud
55 Annoy
56 Like 2010 or 2020
57 Action often symbolized by a floppy disk
59 Volunteer's declaration
61 Cabin component
Solution