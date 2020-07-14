Puzzle

1 Black or green beverages5 First ___ (ship officer)9 Pigs14 Leave out15 Ever so slightly16 San ___ (city near Long Beach)17 Angel who was 2019's AL MVP19 Changed the look of20 One is always seen with a trunk21 They may be free or rhyming22 Smell or taste23 Like horror novels25 Gives lip to27 Obsolete tape players31 ___ Island (borough with no subway station)35 See 42-Across36 Verdi solo37 With 39-Across, noted abstract impressionist39 See 37-Across41 Type of wrestler42 With 35-Across, tropical rum cocktail44 Nephews' siblings45 Manipulates46 Without profit48 Better, in rap lingo49 Nonsense54 Like pants worn to a gala58 Engine mishaps60 The Cowboys, for the Eagles61 Member of NSYNC62 Advil alternative63 Kurylenko of "Quantum of Solace"64 Suffix for "Smurf"65 Pool fillers?66 Secluded valley67 Noble gas with the atomic number 101 Big books2 Author Zola3 "American Idol" runner-up Clay4 You might take them down5 Kate in "House of Cards"6 Makes amends7 Least loose8 Summer hrs. in Raleigh9 Wild shopping adventure10 Stare creepily11 Racetrack postings12 Cheese with a soft rind13 Covers with turf18 Concerns for prospective Ph.D.s21 Nostradamus was thought to have them24 Gather, as crops26 Inconsistency27 Low-lying land28 Gator cousin29 Main ingredient in risotto30 ___ Fifth Avenue31 Silicon Valley sch.32 Thracian T's33 Cartoon anvil maker34 Some boxing match results, briefly38 Countrywide: Abbr.40 Richard or Eva descriptor43 Flowing glacier feature47 Kind of juice in a screwdriver48 Little bits of land50 "American Idol" winner Studdard51 Very angry52 Basil sauce53 German city hidden in "United States Senate"54 Pull, as through the mud55 Annoy56 Like 2010 or 202057 Action often symbolized by a floppy disk59 Volunteer's declaration61 Cabin component

Solution