Learning Chinese

nucleic acid test/ 核酸检验/ (hésuān jiǎnyàn)A: I have been wanting to eat seafood recently, but because of the novel coronavirus I don't dare. I'm really torn.最近想吃海鲜了,但是因为新冠肺炎又不敢吃,好纠结。(zuìjìn xiǎnɡchī hǎixiānle, dànshì yīnwéi xīnɡuàn fèiyán yòubùɡǎn chī, hǎo jiūjié.)B: Me too. I feel that this endemic has been really hard on those quarantine personal who have to carry out nucleic acid tests for seafood. They have to constantly look at all this seafood, but are only able to inspect it.我也是。感觉这次疫情辛苦那些为海鲜做核酸检验的检疫人员了。 眼睁睁地看着这些海鲜,却只能为他们做检查。(wǒyěshì. ɡǎnjué zhècì yìqínɡ xīnkǔ nàxiē wéi hǎixiān zuòhésuānjiǎnyànde jiǎnyì rényuánle. yǎnzhēnɡzhēnɡdì kànzhe zhèxiē hǎixiān, què zhīnénɡ wéitāmén zuòjiǎnchá.)A: Haha, I recently saw a news report that said that while a nucleic acid tester was carrying out nucleic acid testing in the early morning, she was getting hungrier and hungrier. A friend saw the sample she posted on her friends list and left a comment teasing her that it felt that she could have some hot pot.哈哈,我最近就看到一则新闻说一位核酸检测员在凌晨给海鲜做核酸检验的时候,越做越饿,有朋友看到她在朋友圈晒出的样本,留言调侃道她说感觉可以做个火锅吃了。(hāhā, wǒzuìjìn jiù kàndào yīzé xīnwén shuō yīwèi hésuān jiǎncèyuán zàilínɡchén ɡěihǎixiān zuò hésuānjiǎnyànde shíhòu, yuèzuò yuèè, yǒupénɡyǒu kàndào tā zàipénɡyǒuquān shaichūde yànɡběn, liúyándiào kǎndàotā shuō ɡǎnjuékěyǐ zuòɡè huǒɡuōchīle.)B: Really? That's tough for them! Carrying out inspections is also tough.是吗？真是难为他们了！做检查也是辛苦。(shìma? zhēnshì nánwéi tāménle. zuòjiǎnchá yěshì xīnkǔ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT