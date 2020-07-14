49 officials punished for hotel collapse killing 29 in E. China

Accident site of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Nearly 50 officials in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province, including the city's mayor, have been punished for the collapse of a local hotel, which killed 29 in March, said local disciplinary inspection and supervision authorities on Tuesday.
Wang Yongli, the city mayor and deputy director of the Communist Party of China Quanzhou Committee, has had a demerit recorded against him, according to the notice.
Lai Kaizu, former director of the Quanzhou land resources bureau, has been handed over to judicial departments and subsequently expelled from the Party, it said.
A total of 49 government officials have been punished with seven handed over to judicial departments and the others warned or had demerits recorded against their names according to Party discipline organs.
A hotel building in Quanzhou, which was used as a COVID-19 quarantine point, collapsed on March 7 killing 29
and causing heavy economic losses. The Xinjia Hotel had serious problems with its construction and approval for use, according to previous results from an investigation conducted by local authorities.
An investigation team dispatched by the State Council has identified the collapse as a major workplace accident caused by illegal construction and renovation, according to the announcement.
Global Times