University of Tokyo scholars withdraw controversial open letter, apologize to Chinese university

Hubei University Photo: Hubei University
Scholars from the University of Tokyo apologized to Hubei University and withdrew a controversial open letter about a teacher at the Chinese university over affairs regarding China's Hong Kong.
Yoshida Hiroshi, one of the three co-signers of the letter, alongside Japanese scholars from the Department of Aesthetics at the University of Tokyo, tweeted on Tuesday that "We withdrew the open letter and sent a letter of apology to Hubei University." Yoshida noted that "I personally appreciate all the people who provided comments and information to this account."
Yoshida's statement came after Liang Yanping
, a professor from the School of Chinese Language and Literature at Hubei University, was dismissed membership in the Communist Party of China (CPC) and stopped teaching. Liang was suspected of publishing improper online comments supporting Hong Kong separatists and indicated her support of Japan invading China, and her visits to Japan's controversial Yasukuni Shrine years ago, which caused negative social consequences.
Liang first came to the public eye after writing a lengthy article supporting and praising Fang Fang, the author of Wuhan Diary.
Liang and Fang Fang had interactions on Sina Weibo when the former published the article, which generated widespread discussion online.
Fang Fang published her book Wuhan diary overseas in English and German, with many people accusing her of being a "traitor."
Hubei University's move was endorsed by many netizens, as the education authorities in 2018 published guidelines stressing the morality of university professors and lecturers.
However, Japanese scholars - Yoshida and the other two from the Department of Aesthetics at the University of Tokyo - who had academic exchanges with Liang on June 26 sent the open letter to the president of Hubei University, urging the university to restore Liang's reputation.
The department published the letter on July 3, which sparked controversy on social media. Chinese netizens expressed dissatisfaction over the open letter.
The Global Times reporter found that the letter had been removed from the homepage of the department as of late Tuesday.
A netizen commented under Yoshida's Twitter account that "She [Liang] said that all 'comfort women' were volunteers and that they made contributions to the Greater Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere in their own way," so as to remind Yoshida that Liang had tried to glorify the Japanese side during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) .
The comment was replied by Yoshida who said "thanks for the information. We will reconsider the situation."
Yoshida tweeted on Monday that "I learnt that, with the regard to the punishment of intellectuals, there is a big gap between what is actually happening in China and what is being reported abroad." He noted this time such a gap was also reflected over the Liang issue.
After Yoshida's open apology, Chinese netizens expressed their respect and gratitude to Yoshida for respecting the truth.
One netizen also suggested that "I hope the University of Tokyo will make a public apology."
