UK’s rejection of Huawei to draw countermeasures: ex-official

File photo
London's decision to ban Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co from its 5G networks violates free-market principles. Although the UK can find other excuses for the move, it's easy to see the decision came under pressure from the US.
The UK's wrong turn toward closing and a conservative direction is set to have a severe impact on China-UK economic and trade relations.
China-UK trade remains in stable condition despite the impact of COVID-19. Faced with the uncertainty of Brexit
, the UK is trying to reach free trade agreements with more countries, including China. But given the UK's close and conservative gesture against China and Chinese technology companies, it's hard for China and the UK to reach such an agreement.
The UK should understand that favorable conditions for bilateral trade depend on free-market principles.
UK's Huawei ban is bound to have a severe impact on UK exporters and manufacturers that are eager to enter the Chinese market. UK companies' participation in Chinese trade fairs including the China International Import Expo is set to suffer a severe impact this year due to the Huawei ban.
To some extent, Chinese companies' willingness to invest in the UK will also be affected.
In response to the Huawei ban, China is expected to issue corresponding countermeasures in the China-UK trade field.
The UK's recent attitude shift on Chinese companies due to the Hong Kong issue has been weakening bilateral ties, but the UK's latest rejection of Huawei marks a new low.
The UK has put a shadow on bilateral ties. It's hoped that the UK would not go further and send bilateral ties into deep freeze. It's hoped that the UK can stop moving further in the wrong direction in a timely way and clear the clouds from bilateral ties.
The UK has many uncertainties this year, and the situation is not very good. Internally, it is facing a pandemic, especially as it tries to resume production. Externally, the UK faces the issue of Brexit. After Brexit, the UK needs a large market and more products.
China-UK trade is now in a relatively good situation. It is unwise for the UK to squander this opportunity. Its decision should be based on the interests of its own people and solving the problem in light of the overall situation of cooperation with China in the future.
The UK should still take a long-term view rather than make wrong decisions for political reasons.The article was compiled based on an interview with Wei Jianguo, a former Chinese vice minister of commerce and executive deputy director of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn