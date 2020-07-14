Xi pledges cooperation with Thailand for regional solidarity, prosperity

People visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday as it reopened for visitors following the loosening of restrictions to curb coronavirus. Thailand’s capital Bangkok was named the world’s most-visited city in 2019. Tourism is referred to as the engine driving the kingdom’s economy. Photo: AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Thailand to cement solidarity and cooperation among regional countries and safeguard the sound momentum of development and prosperity in the region.Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.