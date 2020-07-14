SAIC shares soar as 4-billion-yuan project to make new Audi sedans is revealed

An Audi car attracts public attention in an exhibition in China. File Photo: VCG

Audi China confirmed with the Global Times on Tuesday, that its parent company Volkswagen AG and its Chinese joint venture (JV) partner SAIC Motor plan to invest 4.13 billion yuan ($590 million) to revamp their car plants in Shanghai to make new Audi sedans.Reuters reported on Tuesday that it had seen documents confirming that the project had been given the go-ahead. Audi China confirmed with the Global Time that the project is proceeding and it will communicate further details in due course.SAIC shares jumped 10 percent on Tuesday and maximum allowable, reaching a high not seen since March 31.With the revamp at its Shanghai plants, the JV aims to produce 60,000 Audi A7L sedans, and 60,000 new Volkswagen sport-utility vehicles annually. The Audi A7 sold in the Chinese market is imported, cost between 808,800 and 870,900 yuan.SAIC Volkswagen is China's biggest automaker and the Audi brand is Volkswagen's luxury car brand, according to Reuters.Reuters reported Volkswagen hopes to start production based on its MEB platform in Shanghai from the fourth quarter and has sought government approval for production of its electric ID.4 vehicles.At the opening ceremony of SAIC Volkswagen's MEB plant in October 2018, Chen Hong, SAIC chairman, said that the plant will produce a variety of new energy vehicles including Audi, Volkswagen and other brands in the future.During the two sessions this year, Chen also said that R&D, production and other related work of the SAIC Audi project are proceeding normally.In addition to the planned Audi A7L sedan, yicai.com reported there will be an Audi C-class SUV model to be built at the Ningbo branch of SAIC Volkswagen. At present, SAIC Volkswagen is already planning to upgrade the production capacity of its Ningbo plant. It is planning to complete a technical transformation project with an annual output of 75,000 vehicles in June 2022.SAIC Volkswagen's sales fell 37 percent from a year ago to 577,385 vehicles in the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic, while total industry sales fell 17 percent. In the first half of this year, sales of Audis in China dropped only 3.2 percent year-on-year, exceeding 300,000 units sold.