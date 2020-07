Farmers harvest, dry grains in Yiyang City, C China's Hunan

Aerial photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows farmers drying grains in Quanjiaohe Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mian)

A farmer harvests with a reaper at a paddy field in Lanxi Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer transports grains to be dried in Oujiangcha Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer adds coal to a grain dryer at Oujiangcha Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer transports grains to be dried in Lanxi Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer checks dried grains in Oujiangcha Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

A farmer dries grains in Quanjiaohe Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)