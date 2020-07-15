Tibetan antelopes seen near Zonag Lake in Qinghai

Photo taken on July 7, 2020 shows a flock of Tibetan antelopes near Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil national nature reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species. Every year, pregnant Tibetan antelopes start to migrate to Hoh Xil in May to give birth, and then migrate back to their habitats with their offspring around August. Tibetan antelopes are mostly found in Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The species is under first-class state protection in China. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Aerial photo taken on July 8, 2020 shows the Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil national nature reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)