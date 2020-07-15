Manneken-Pis dressed up to commemorate French national day in Brussels

The Manneken-Pis is seen in a suit with beret and baguette in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2020. Manneken-Pis, the symbol of Brussels folklore, gets costumes at major events. He wore a suit with beret and baguette on Tuesday to commemorate the French national day which falls on July 14 every year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

