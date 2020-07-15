Authorities reimpose lockdown amid COVID-19 concerns in Srinagar

A man rides past a closed market after authorities reimposed lockdown amid COVID-19 concerns in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A woman walks past a closed market after authorities reimposed lockdown amid COVID-19 concerns in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Barricades are placed on a street after authorities reimposed lockdown amid COVID-19 concerns in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)