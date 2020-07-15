China to sanction relevant US personnel and entities over Hong Kong Autonomy Act: FM

View of Hong Kong streets Photo: VCG

China will impose sanctions against related US personnel and entities in response to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act signed by the US government, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.Disregarding China's solemn representations, the US side signed into law the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which maliciously smeared the national security law for Hong Kong and threatened to impose sanctions on China.The act seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interfered in Hong Kong's affairs and China's internal affairs. The Chinese government firmly opposes it and strongly condemns it, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which imposes sanctions on Chinese officials and banks.The US attempt to obstruct the implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong will never succeed.To safeguard China's legitimate interests, China will impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities, the statement said.We urge the US side to correct its mistakes, refrain from implementing the act and stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any way. China will firmly respond if the US goes ahead, the statement said.Global Times