Artillerymen train in Gobi desert after long-distance maneuver from south

Three wheeled vehicle-mounted howitzers sit abreast in combat formation, ready for a live-fire operation after a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

Soldiers assigned to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army take a short break in interval between operations. They were participating in realistic field training exercises after a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

An evolved wheeled vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fires 155mm shells at mock enemy’s command post during a live-fire operation after a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

Gunners assigned to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army get howitzer well placed onto the mobile firing platform prior to a live-fire operation after a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

Evolved wheeled vehicle-mounted artilleries attached to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army move to another training field in desert during a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert for a realistic field training exercise in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

A group of self-propelled howitzers attached to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fire against mock enemies during a live-fire training exercise after their long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army rumble to a designated field in desert during a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert for a realistic field training exercise in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

Soldiers assigned to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army rush to their battle positions during a live-fire operation after a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)

Soldiers assigned to an artillery brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army march forward quickly to their positions in high morale spirits after a long-distance maneuver from South China to northwestern Gobi desert for a realistic field training exercise in June, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Hai, Fang Zekun and Weng Zhaozhi)