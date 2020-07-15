Fireworks light up sky over Eiffel Tower to celebrate Bastille Day

Source: Xinhu Published: 2020/7/15 11:11:43

Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
