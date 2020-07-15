China’s Pingxiang city announces COVID-19 found on packaging and containers of imported Ecuadorian white shrimp

Ecuador's white shrimp Photo: Courtesy of Commercial Office of Ecuador in Shanghai

The coronavirus has been detected on the outer packaging and inside containers of certain imported Ecuadorian white shrimp, said an urgent notice from the government of Pingxiang in East China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday.This is the third recent incidence of imported Ecuadorian white shrimp packaging testing positive for the deadly virus in China, after other packages tested positive for coronavirus at Xiamen in Fujian Province and Dalian in Liaoning Province earlier this month.According to the Pingxiang notice, some consumers in Pingxiang had bought frozen Ecuadorian white shrimp via e-commerce platform Xingshengyouxuan. Samples taken from the inner walls of containers and outer packaging in the same batch of imported products tested positive for coronavirus.The city government has sealed relevant products, asked people in contact to separate themselves from the public and carried out nucleic acid testing for products, personnel and environment related to the virus discovery.So far, abnormalities have not occurred in the city, read the notice, which urged citizens not to panic.On July 3, six tests on the packaging and interior of containers from three Ecuadorian shrimp producers were returned positive. Imports from relevant firms have now been temporarily halted.