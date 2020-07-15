China reaps bumper summer grain harvest in 2020

A farmer transports grains to be dried in Oujiangcha Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

China's summer grain output reached a historic high of 142.81 million tonnes this year, up 0.9 percent from last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.While the total area that grows summer crops declined 0.7 percent year on year to 26.17 million hectares this year, the average output from each hectare of crops rose 1.6 percent, leading to the overall output increase, the NBS said in a statement on its website.