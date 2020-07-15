Pakistani Ambassador to China returns home after a year on post

Pakistan's Ambassador to China H.E. Naghmana A. Hashmi Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Pakistan to China

Pakistan's Ambassador to China H.E. Naghmana A. Hashmi left for Pakistan earlier this week, ahead of her retirement on Sunday.During her stay in China, Hashmi promoted and strengthened Pakistan's deep-rooted friendship with China, cemented economic and trade ties and took concrete steps to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges under the two countries' All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.Hashmi also supervised measures to protect the lives of Pakistani nationals stranded in Wuhan, where the COVID-19 first emerged in China, and other parts of China during the epidemic.As a distinguished diplomat of Pakistan who has served as Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, Luxemburg and Ireland, Hashmi arrived in China in July 2019 for her ambassadorial assignment.She had earlier served in Beijing from 2003 to 2007 as the deputy head of mission. During her 38-year career, she has also served in Denmark, France and Indonesia.At Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Hashmi also served in various capacities in the departments of Human Resource and Career Planning, United Nations, Policy Planning and Public Diplomacy and the Organization of Islamic Conference.