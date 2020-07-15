2020 summer grain harvest hits new high: NBS

A farmer transports grains to be dried in Oujiangcha Town of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

China's total grain yield for summer 2020 hit 142.81 million tons, the highest yield in history despite the impact of COVID-19 and a decrease in planting area, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.The summer grain yield this year jumped 0.9 percent from 2019 to 142.81 million tons, including 131.68 million tons of wheat, an increase of 0.6 percent.The jump this summer was thanks to enhanced productivity per planting area unit. According to the NBS, the national average yield per hectare was 5,456.5 kilograms this summer season, increasing 83.4 kilograms from the average in 2019, a 1.6 percent increase.The yield of wheat per hectare increased 1.8 percent compared to 2019, reaching 5,798 kilograms.The growth occurred despite the impact of COVID-19 and a reduction in the country's total planting area. COVID-19 had a certain effect on crop management and farming material supplies as crops started to turn green, but the impact was manageable with enforcing measures, according to the NBS.The total planting area has reduced 0.7 percent compared to last year, down to 26.17 million hectares. The reduction was the result of supply side reform in agriculture, with grain areas reduced and more economic planting areas increased.The grain harvest this summer has laid a strong foundation for the stable annual production of grain for the year, said the NBS.Global Times