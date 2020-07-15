Kedong County makes efforts to help locals shake off poverty

Employees pick green beans at a green bean planting demonstration base in Changsheng Township of Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. Located in the southern foothills of the Greater Hinggan Mountains, Kedong County has made great efforts in developing poverty-alleviation industries in recent years to help the locals increase income and shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liang Dong)

Aerial photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows Tianwei Food Co., Ltd. and a green bean planting base nearby in Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An employee loads green beans at a green bean planting demonstration base in Changsheng Township of Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers process green beans at a workshop of Tianwei Food Co., Ltd. in Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo shows employees picking green beans at a green bean planting demonstration base in Changsheng Township of Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Fu Gang picks green beans at a green bean planting demonstration base in Changsheng Township of Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Employees pick green beans at a green bean planting demonstration base in Changsheng Township of Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Dong)

Workers process green beans at a workshop of Tianwei Food Co., Ltd. in Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Ding Shaoxing displays green beans he harvested at a green bean planting demonstration base in Changsheng Township of Kedong County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)