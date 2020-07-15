Bohai Sea oil base sets production record

Photo taken on June 13, 2015 shows the Xingwang deep-sea semi-submersible drilling platform at Liwan3-2 gasfield in the South China Sea, south China. China's largest offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd. announced on July 3, 2015 that its Xingwang deep-sea semi-submersible drilling platform has started drilling at 1,300 meters underwater level in Liwan 3-2 gas field in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Liang)

State-owned oil major China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has said its Liaodong offshore oil drilling company in the Bohai Sea has set a production record, having produced 10 million tons of oil and gas per year for 10 consecutive years.The Liaodong company is China's largest oil production base with 11 oil and gas fields, 58 oil rigs and three land-based oil and gas processing facilities.CNOOC said the Liaodong gulf area has rich deposits of 700 million tons of crude oil and 63 billion cubic meters of natural gas, although a complicated geological condition and the thick oil means extraction is not an easy feat.CNOOC's Liaodong production center has accumulatively produced an amount of oil and gas equivalent to 180 million tons of oil, which could power the lives of 10 million Chinese people for 40 years.The new record has been hard to achieve, with workers often choosing to delay their rest shifts onshore and work overtime offshore during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.