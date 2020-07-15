Japan to launch subsidy campaign to support tourism amid COVID-19

Mickey Mouse and other characters aboard a float greet staff posing as park customers at Tokyo Disneyland as the theme park shows its anti-coronavirus measures to the media on June 29. Photo: VCG

Japan will start a subsidy campaign to boost domestic tourism stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Monday.The Go To Travel Campaign will begin on July 22 though concerns remain over a resurgence of infections.In the tourism support plan, the government will initially provide discounts of 35 percent and the project will eventually subsidize up to half of expenditures including accommodation and transportation fees.Under the campaign, the central government will subsidize up to 20,000 yen ($190) per person for each overnight stay, and 10,000 yen for day trips including transportation costs.According to the tourism ministry, 15 percent of expenses will also be covered by coupons to be issued after September that can be used at tourist destinations for food, shopping and other activities.Those who have already made reservations of trips from July 22 onward will also receive discounts after returning by applying to the campaign operators, including the Japan Association of Travel Agents and travel agency JTB Corp.Given the recent spike of new infections, Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba has asked accommodation facilities and travelers to take thorough preventative measures against the virus."We will be vigilant and closely monitor the virus situation, while avoiding the '3Cs' by cooperating with local municipalities," he said.The "3Cs" refer to confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings.