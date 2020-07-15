Staying in Europe best choice for Wu

Wu Lei Photo: VCG

With RCD ­Espanyol doomed to be relegated from La Liga after a disappointing season, plenty of Chinese fans and media have started calling for ­Chinese player Wu Lei to return to China.But coming back to the ­Chinese Super League seems like a poor choice for Wu, who is seeking to improve himself by taking on challenges abroad.The only Chinese footballer playing overseas, the 28-year-old has been put under the spotlight by Chinese media, as many fans of the sport have pinned on him their hopes that he may spearhead the ­offensive for China's national team.Though some argue that the only reason Wu is in La Liga is because the club's owner is Chinese, Wu's goal against La Liga giants Barcelona in January has shown that he has the capability and flair to shine in Spain's top-tier league.There are several football clubs in Europe owned by ­Chinese businessmen, but none of them has equal attention and media coverage than Espanyol after Wu's joining.Not every Chinese who has played overseas has seen the same amount of media hype as Wu has enjoyed. However, he has earned the applause as it has been his capabilities on the pitch, not money, that has enabled him to be in the starting lineup 19 times in 31 games.Sports fans and media have been watching Wu's progress, especially his mental improvement, as he is often dubbed "the hope of the whole village," referring to him as the man that will carry China's national team forward.If Wu wants to continue the improvement he has seen since abandoning his top-­tier salary in China to earn less but do more with Espanyol in 2018, then staying in the European leagues will be the wiser choice.Staying with Espanyol is not a bad choice. It is undeniable that Spain's second-tier league, the Segunda Division, is still more competitive than the Chinese Super League, albeit the spotlight will be far less bright than if he remains in La Liga.Transfer rumors have it that some English Premier League clubs and a Turkish team have shown an interest in Wu. The relegation of Espanyol makes a transfer much more likely to happen.But a transfer also means Wu has to cope with a new coach and new teammates as well as a new lifestyle. At the age of 28, the priority for Wu might be to have consistent pitch time every match.In an open letter issued on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Friday, Wu said that the goal of the team is to return to La Liga next season, which seems to indicate that he is not leaving the Barcelona-based club."The confidence of Chinese football will only be built when people are not discussing whether a Chinese footballer should be in a top-tier or lower-tier league, but rather talking about how there are different Chinese footballers in various European leagues," Wu noted in the open letter.No matter whether Wu sticks with Espanyol, or leaves for the English Premier League or Turkish top flight, staying in a European league, even though it is not a top-­tier one, will always be the better choice for him than returning to a ­domestic league.