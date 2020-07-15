China, India make progress in border troops disengagement: Chinese FM

China India File photo:CGTN

The border troops of China and India held their fourth commander-level talks on Tuesday, with the two sides making positive progress in further disengaging the frontline troops in the western section of the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at Wednesday's media briefing. Hua said that the talks also helped to ease the border situation.We hope that India can work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two sides with concrete actions and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas, Hua said.Global Times