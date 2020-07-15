RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Events may have you rushing against the clock today. Keep a cool head and you should be able to complete everything with plenty of time to spare. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9, 11, 16.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Time changes all things. You will discover that life becomes much easier to handle if you accept this fact. Do not let your natural stubbornness keep you locked back in the stone age. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Although you normally like to play it safe, you will be unable to make progress unless you are willing to take some risks. Financial concerns should not be ignored. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Things will seem to go your way as you make your way through your day today. This will be the perfect time to make plans for the future and explore new opportunities. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You are very close to achieving a major milestone. Don't celebrate too early. You still have a bit of a hill to climb before you reach the peak. A message from the past may stir up long-buried feelings. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Things are about to become extremely chaotic for you over the next few days. Although you have your schedule already drawn up, you best be prepared to throw it out the window when the situation demands it. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Try to look on the bright side of life today. If you stay positive, you will inspire others to work harder. This in turn will give you the energy you need to make it through the day. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although you want answers, the problem is that you are asking the wrong questions. Looking at things from a different angle will help make things clear. Creative endeavors will prove extremely fruitful. A trip to an art gallery will be inspiring. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although today may seem like any other ordinary day, it has the potential to become something extraordinary. Open yourself up to the possibilities by being willing to try different things. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have to stay on your toes if you don't want a great opportunity to slip from your grasp. Pay close attention to what people around you are talking about and you will discover a clue that will give you a leg up. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)However tough things get remember that you are not in it alone. Your friends and family will be with you every step of the way. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)This will be a great day to allow your imagination to run wild. Tapping into your creative spirit will allow you to find paths that others have overlooked. This is a good time to look into financial investments. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your mental endurance will be put to the test. Although it may feel like the finish line is a thousand miles away, you will get there eventually so long as you keep moving forward. ✭✭✭