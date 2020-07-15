Puzzle

1 Geographical reference book6 Subject where you may be graded on a curve?10 E'en so13 Fuss in front of a mirror14 Salk vaccine target15 Cut with an ax16 *Pretends (see letters 6 to 9)18 Traveler's stop19 The Holy ___20 Postmortem bio21 React to a cringeworthy comment23 *"Good question!" (2 to 5)26 Cuts with scissors29 "Extreme" prefix30 Glaswegian girl31 Umami, for example33 Understood36 www.harvard.___37 *Multiarmed ocean critter (3 to 6)39 Beach ball filler40 "That ___ a close one!"41 Euphonium relatives42 Submit to the IRS43 Gem in an oyster45 Detect46 *Faces off (8 to 11)51 Prince William, to Archie52 Has regrets about53 Pitcher's stat56 Allow57 Junkyard warning, and a hint to the starred answers' hidden category members61 Faux ___62 Amino and acetic63 Garnish on a toothpick64 ___-pitch softball65 Mechanical learning66 Post-it messages1 Google Play buys2 ___-or-false quiz3 Low-cal4 Breakfast hrs.5 Sewing kit items6 ___ Python7 In the manner of8 What the odd letters in "twitch" spell9 Serious trouble, so to speak10 "Not a good idea!"11 Ergo12 Possessed14 Picked up the tab17 Org. of Magic and Mavericks22 Tel Aviv's land: Abbr.23 Directions device24 Ejects from office25 Sephora rival26 Boatload27 Zilch28 "Seems likely"31 Set aside32 Words in many similes34 Sesame and sunflower35 Peach or plum37 Attorneys' association38 Currency in Cologne42 Start of a giant's chant44 Certain immigrant's subj.45 "Leaving already?"46 Swallows hard47 "Paper Moon" Oscar winner Tatum48 Baseball or baseball card transaction49 Yours and mine50 Rock concert souvenir53 Tweak, as crossword clues54 Wander around55 Years and years58 ___-friendly59 Joke writer's forte60 Progressive woman?

Solution