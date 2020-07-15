Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Geographical reference book
6 Subject where you may be graded on a curve?
10 E'en so
13 Fuss in front of a mirror
14 Salk vaccine target
15 Cut with an ax
16 *Pretends (see letters 6 to 9)
18 Traveler's stop
19 The Holy ___
20 Postmortem bio
21 React to a cringeworthy comment
23 *"Good question!" (2 to 5)
26 Cuts with scissors
29 "Extreme" prefix
30 Glaswegian girl
31 Umami, for example
33 Understood
36 www.harvard.___
37 *Multiarmed ocean critter (3 to 6)
39 Beach ball filler
40 "That ___ a close one!"
41 Euphonium relatives
42 Submit to the IRS
43 Gem in an oyster
45 Detect
46 *Faces off (8 to 11)
51 Prince William, to Archie
52 Has regrets about
53 Pitcher's stat
56 Allow
57 Junkyard warning, and a hint to the starred answers' hidden category members
61 Faux ___
62 Amino and acetic
63 Garnish on a toothpick
64 ___-pitch softball
65 Mechanical learning
66 Post-it messagesDOWN
1 Google Play buys
2 ___-or-false quiz
3 Low-cal
4 Breakfast hrs.
5 Sewing kit items
6 ___ Python
7 In the manner of
8 What the odd letters in "twitch" spell
9 Serious trouble, so to speak
10 "Not a good idea!"
11 Ergo
12 Possessed
14 Picked up the tab
17 Org. of Magic and Mavericks
22 Tel Aviv's land: Abbr.
23 Directions device
24 Ejects from office
25 Sephora rival
26 Boatload
27 Zilch
28 "Seems likely"
31 Set aside
32 Words in many similes
34 Sesame and sunflower
35 Peach or plum
37 Attorneys' association
38 Currency in Cologne
42 Start of a giant's chant
44 Certain immigrant's subj.
45 "Leaving already?"
46 Swallows hard
47 "Paper Moon" Oscar winner Tatum
48 Baseball or baseball card transaction
49 Yours and mine
50 Rock concert souvenir
53 Tweak, as crossword clues
54 Wander around
55 Years and years
58 ___-friendly
59 Joke writer's forte
60 Progressive woman?
Solution