Learning Chinese

popularity/ 人气/ (rénqì)A: Recently, the variety show Sisters Who Make Waves has become exceedingly popular. I have been really impressed by Zhang Yuqi. What she said in the most recent episode really makes sense.最近综艺《乘风破浪的姐姐》真是太火了,我对演员张雨绮印象很深刻。她在最新的一期里说的话特别有道理。(zuìjìn zōnɡyì chénɡfēnɡpòlànɡdejiějiě zhēnshì tàihuǒle, wǒduì yǎnyuán zhānɡyǔqǐ yìnxiànɡ hěn shēnkè. tā zàizuìxīnde yīqīlǐ shuōde huà tèbié yǒudàolǐ.)B: What did she say?她说了什么？(tā shuōle shenme? )A: When she broke down while practicing a dance routine, her teammate Li Sidan tried to comfort her by pointing out that at least her popularity was really high. But Zhang Yuqi said that she didn't want to rely on popularity to stand on stage, she wanted to rely on her abilities and not be just another pretty face.她在节目中练舞练到崩溃时,队员李斯丹妮安慰她说她人气很高,不用担心被淘汰。但是张雨绮说她不想依靠人气来站台,她想依靠自己的能力而不仅仅是一张漂亮的脸蛋。(tāzài jiémùzhōnɡ liànwǔ liàndào bēnɡkuìshí, duìyuán lǐsīdānnī ānwèi tāshuō tā rénqì hěnɡāo, bùyònɡ dānxīn bèitáotài. dànshì zhānɡyǔqǐ shuō tābùxiǎnɡ yīkào rénqì láizhàntái,tāxiǎnɡ yīkào zìjǐdenénɡ lìérbùjǐnjǐn shì yīzhānɡ piāoliànɡde liǎndàn.)B: That's great. I feel that she is very reasonable when it comes to performing. I feel that this is applicable to all streamers and stars.说的真好,感觉她作为演员很理性。这句话感觉也适用于所有的流量明星。(shuōde zhēnhǎo, ɡǎnjué tā zuòwéi yǎnyuán hěnlǐxìnɡ. zhèjùhuà ɡǎnjué yě shìyònɡyú suǒyǒude liúliànɡ mínɡxīnɡ. )

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT