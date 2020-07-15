Darfur violence condemned

The joint United Nations and African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID) condemned on Tuesday "violent incidents" in North Darfur state which left nine dead and 20 wounded."UNAMID is deeply concerned about the violent incidents that erupted in Kutum town on Sunday and the attack by unidentified armed men on the Fata Borno IDP [internally displaced people] camp on the morning of 13 July 2020 which left 9 IDPs dead and 20 injured," the peacekeeping mission said."It is regrettable that these incidents have taken place while the transitional government of Sudan and the armed movements are close to concluding negotiations expected to bring peace and stability... to the Darfur region and the whole of Sudan," it added.Darfur has long been plagued by poor security and armed groups.AFP