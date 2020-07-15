Turkey, US agree on Libya

US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to work "more closely" on a solution to the Libya conflict during a phone call on Tuesday, the Turkish president's office said.Erdogan and Trump "agreed to cooperate more closely, as allies, ... to promote lasting stability in Libya," it said in a statement.Turkey supports Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and has stepped up military support to Tripoli against Khalifa Haftar.The US officially backs the GNA, but Haftar is supported by Washington's allies Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.AFP