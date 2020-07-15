China-Europe cargo train reaches 1,169 in June, setting a new record

A China-Europe freight train prepares to depart from Wujiashan railway container center station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 9, 2020. A China-Europe freight train carrying anti-epidemic supplies on Saturday left Wuhan, once hit hard by COVID-19, heading for Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The train departed Wujiashan railway container center station at 10 a.m., loaded with 294.42 tonnes of anti-epidemic supplies such as masks, protective suits, goggles and medical devices, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. Photo: Xinhua