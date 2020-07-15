Camel walks 100 km alone back home to find old owner

Touched by its loyalty, a herdsman from Urad Rear Banner, northwest of the city of Bayannur, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, decided to raise a camel he had sold to a friend for the rest of its life after it walked more than 100 kilometers alone back to its old home. Photo: screenshot from a video by Shandian Video

A camel walked more than 100 kilometers alone back to its home in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region eight months after its owner sold it to his friend in October 2019.The camel was found to have been covered in bruises after wading through mountains and rivers and crossing fences and highways, according to a video posted by CCTV on Monday.The owner was touched by the camel's loyalty and said he would continue to raise it and would not sell it."Camels are intelligent animals. It will be free for the rest of its life," said the owner.The video also moved netizens and had received more than 16 million views as of Wednesday."I can't imagine the hardship it encountered. It must have missed its home so much," one netizen commented.