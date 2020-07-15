Silent screams: Japan roller coaster virus guides win hearts on social media





Tourists wearing face masks ride the roller coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas, the United States, on June 19, 2020. The famous theme park in San Antonio reopened to public on Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Footage of two Japanese amusement park executives demonstrating how to "scream inside your heart" to avoid spreading COVID-19 while on a rollercoaster has been a roaring success."Now our customers stay silent while riding on rollercoasters," a spokeswoman for amusement park operator Fujikyuko told AFP.The video features the executives, one in a full suit and tie, the other in a shirt and bowtie, sitting stiffbacked and straightfaced in silence, with only the only sounds coming from the whipping of the wind and the grinding of the rollercoaster.As they plunge downwards, one executive serenely readjusts his hair, and his facemask, but both otherwise remain stoically silent, even as they sway violently in the coaster car.At the end of the ride, one man lifts his hands off the seat handles, visibly trembling. A black screen follows featuring advice that some social media users have dubbed a slogan for 2020: "scream inside your heart."As coronavirus restrictions eased, reopening theme parks asked visitors to avoid screaming and keep social distance.