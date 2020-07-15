HK Secretary for Security denounces ending extradition treaties with SAR

Hong Kong secretary for security John Lee Ka-chiu

It is a highly irresponsible move that undermines the rule of law for countries to drop extradition agreements with the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR) in opposing the national security law for Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong Secretary for Security, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.However, law enforcement authorities are always able to hold fugitives accountable through different measures such as international police cooperation or other ways, he said.The HKSAR has extradition agreements with some 20 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.With the national security law in force for half a month, Canada became the first country to announce ending the treaty with the HKSAR.Australia has also suspended its extradition treaty with the Chinese city, while US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to impose sanctions on the HKSAR, including ending its special status and tearing up an extradition treaty with the city.A latest meeting of EU foreign ministers held on Monday hinted at the possible review of the extradition agreements of each country with the HKSAR. The meeting did not elaborate on whether European countries should follow the move of Five Eyes countries, which is also a reckless move, inflaming tension with the Chinese mainland."If a country abandons such an agreement, it also abandons its international responsibility of cooperating in cracking down on criminals," Lee said, noting that such a decision would be highly irresponsible and a form of political manipulation.In other words, this move is encouraging criminal activities, inciting those by some suspects who would consider that they won't be held accountable after violating the law in Hong Kong, "and this betrays the rule of law," the official added.Even though countries like Canada and Australia ended their extradition treaties with the HKSAR, local authorities would always have different ways of pursuing suspects who flee to those countries and holding them accountable, the secretary said, noting that the measures include international police cooperation and other ways.