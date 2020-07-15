HK executive councilor Ronny Tong ready for more frank interviews





Ronny Tong Ka-wah Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

Ronny Tong Ka-wah, an executive councilor in Hong Kong, said he is ready for more frank interviews with international media, after a spat during an interview with the BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur last week."I've talked to many international media organizations on multiple issues, but they are reluctant to listen when it comes to legal issues, which require a depth of interpretation, throwing out their biased opinions," Tong told the Global Times on Wednesday.Tong, also a senior lawyer, said that he has an obligation to introduce matters related to laws as the national security law for Hong Kong has been in force for two weeks."If I do not accept an interview, the Western media may not be able to find a proper candidate who can explain the government's position, because most of the people from the pro-establishment camp in Hong Kong are not very willing to talk to them," he said.Tong believed that Sackur's actions were only for the entertainment aspect of the program, rather than providing the audience with a different point of view."I would also accept another BBC interview if it really wants to listen. Sackur's lack of politeness does not mean I should do the same thing in return," Tong said.At the weekend, the Hong Kong opposition organized "primaries" for its "candidates" for the Legislative Council elections in September.But the primaries were not approved by the Hong Kong government, and they are suspected of violating the national security law and local election law."A proper opposition figure should always support 'one country, two systems.' It's unfair if you are not supporting it but trying to earn political power under it," Tong said."What's more, it makes no sense to undermine the framework. It is designed to find those representatives who are willing to develop Hong Kong. One should not run for election without supporting 'one country, two systems."After the National People's Congress, which is China's top legislature, introduced the national security law for Hong Kong, both the UK and Australia changed their visa policies for Hong Kong residents, hoping to woo more of these people into going abroad. But Tong believes an exodus of Hongkongers is unlikely to happen."There are certain criteria for both British and Australian permanent residency policies that are not easy to meet, and Hong Kong has its own high-level attractions in terms of safety and medical treatment, among many others. I don't think the UK and Australia have quite big attractions," Tong said.Tong also shared his thoughts on the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, a new US law that tries to "end" Hong Kong's preferential trade status with the US."It is unlikely to impair Hong Kong's status as an international financial center. Under current circumstances, listing on the US stock market will be easily affected, but in Hong Kong, it might be a safer option," Tong said.He believed that US enterprises in Hong Kong might be the ultimate victims of the US law."US enterprises in Hong Kong make huge profits every year. As they are ending the preferential status, ultimately it will hurt the US enterprises here," Tong said.