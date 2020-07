The Security Council holds an in-person meeting on Tuesday (local time) at UN Headquarters in New York, the first of its kind since mid-March when COVID-19 forced the council to convene virtually. The council adopted a resolution to promote youth's role in peace and security, and urged UN member states to protect youth from violence in armed conflict, and urged all parties to eliminate all forms of sexual and gender-based violence as well as human trafficking. Photo: Xinhua