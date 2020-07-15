China summons US ambassador in protest over ‘HK Act’

Hong Kong file Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang on Wednesday summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, and lodged solemn representations over the US signing of the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act and related executive orders.Analysts said signing into law the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act indicates that the game between China and the US has turned into a "hand-to-hand combat" on Hong Kong affairs, which will force China to be more resolute in countering the US, and more intolerant to Hong Kong opposition forces' actions that may violate the national security law for Hong Kong.Zheng pointed out that the US Act and executive orders are aimed at viciously attacking the national security law for Hong Kong, scrapping the preferential status of the territory, and threatening to sanction Chinese entities and individuals, which is blatant interference into China’s domestic affairs, and severely violates the international law and the basic norms governing international relations.China severely opposes and strongly condemns the US conduct. In order to protect its righteous interests, China will fight back against the US and impose sanctions on relevant US entities and individuals.Zheng noted that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. It is totally China’s internal affairs for the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress to make the national security law for Hong Kong based on the Chinese Constitution, Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the related decision of the National People Congress, and other countries have no right to criticize or interfere.The national security law for Hong Kong targets the behavior and activities of secession, subverting the state power, committing terrorist activities, and collusion with overseas forces to harm national security. It is to safeguard the rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents.The national security legislation for Hong Kong would help China safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.It will also serve to ensure the stable and long-term run of the “one country, two systems” principle. It has gained the firm support of Chinese people, including Hong Kong residents, and international society.Zheng pointed out that the so-called Act and executive orders concocted by the US are not concerned with the "democracy" and "freedom" of the residents in Hong Kong, but with attempts to obstruct and contain China's development.This attempt will never succeed. China urges the US to correct its mistakes, not to implement the so-called Act and executive orders, and to stop interfering in China's internal affairs.Zheng said that the US has also recently taken vicious actions to interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s interests on issues involving the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tibet Autonomous Region, and the South China Sea, which has further exposed the blatant hegemony practiced by the US.In this regard, China has and will continue to take countermeasures, and resolutely safeguard its own core interests.“I want to tell the US that any bullying and injustice imposed on China by the US will be resolutely countered by China. The US attempt to block China’s development is doomed to fail.We urge the US to immediately change its course, stop defamation and provocation against China, and avoid going further on the wrong path,” Zheng said.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government firmly opposes the Act and strongly condemns it, and China will impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities to safeguard China's legitimate interests.Global Times