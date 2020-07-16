Construction site of Weining-Weizhang expressway in SW China

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Weining-Weizhang expressway in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Mezhan tunnel of the Weining-Weizhang expressway, located in Mezhan Town of Weining County, was dug through on Wednesday, as construction of the 28 km-long expressway, with a designed speed of 80 kph, has proceeded smoothly. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Weining-Weizhang expressway in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Mezhan tunnel of the Weining-Weizhang expressway, located in Mezhan Town of Weining County, was dug through on Wednesday, as construction of the 28 km-long expressway, with a designed speed of 80 kph, has proceeded smoothly. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Construction workers shake hands with each other to celebrate the digging-through of Mezhan tunnel in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2020. The Mezhan tunnel of the Weining-Weizhang expressway, located in Mezhan Town of Weining County, was dug through on Wednesday, as construction of the 28 km-long expressway, with a designed speed of 80 kph, has proceeded smoothly. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Construction workers shake hands with each other to celebrate the digging-through of Mezhan tunnel in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2020. The Mezhan tunnel of the Weining-Weizhang expressway, located in Mezhan Town of Weining County, was dug through on Wednesday, as construction of the 28 km-long expressway, with a designed speed of 80 kph, has proceeded smoothly. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)