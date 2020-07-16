Lotus flowers at West Lake of Hanoi, Vietnam

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/16 7:49:08

Photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows lotus flowers at the West Lake of Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Wang Di)


 

A man rows a small boat to pick lotus flowers at the West Lake of Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, July 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Di)


 

A woman poses for photos amid lotus flowers at the West Lake of Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, July 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Di)


 

