Sanmenxia Reservoir releases water to ensure enough flood storage capacity

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/16 7:51:56

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus