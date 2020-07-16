Sanmenxia Reservoir releases water to ensure enough flood storage capacity

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the Sanmenxia Water Control Project which enters the flood control phase in central China's Henen Province. Sanmenxia Reservoir has released water to ensure enough flood storage capacity for the next round of flood on the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Li An)