Company takes strict COVID-19 prevention, control measures to ensure meat products safety

Staff members work on the meat segmenting line at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member disinfects the refrigerated transportation facility at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member disinfects the meat segmenting line at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member conducts disinfection at the parking area of the meat transportation vehicles at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Staff members disinfect the refrigerated warehouse of meat at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member disinfects the meat segmenting line at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)