View of grasslands in N China's Inner Mongolia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/16 8:27:48

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows the view of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)


 

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows the view of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)


 

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows the view of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus