Student volunteer draws wall painting at school in Agartala, India

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/16 9:07:37

A student volunteer draws a wall painting to raise people's awareness of protective measures against COVID-19, at a school in the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, July 15, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

