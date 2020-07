Graduates (left) talk to recruiters during a job fair at Hainan Normal University in Haikou, South China’s Haninan Province on Tuesday. The university is offering a forum that aims to recruit 30,000 skilled workers for 100 companies in the province. Photo: IC

China's urban unemployment was 5.7% in June, down 0.2 percentage points compared with May. In H1, newly employed people in urban areas totaled 5.64 million, accounting for 62.7% of the whole year target.