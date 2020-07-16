China to reopen cinemas starting July 20 in low-risk areas

Photo: VCG

The China Film Administration announced on Thursday that it will gradually reopen cinemas, which have been suspended for more than five months since the COVID-19 outbreak. Cinemas in low-risk areas can reopen starting July 20, while those in high-risk areas will remain closed, as the country has contained the virus spread.Cinemas that reopen are required to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure safety of viewers, according to the announcement.Tickets will be sold using contactless methods through online real-name booking systems.Viewers will be required to sit in alternate seats with a one-meter social distance between each other.Seating capacity is limited to 30 percent per movie session, and the number of sessions will also be reduced to half the normal number, while the length of each movie should not exceed two hours.Movie intervals will be extended for thorough cleaning and disinfection to be carried out inside theaters.No food or drink is allowed in theaters, and cinemas are also banned from selling it. Viewers will have to wear masks throughout the movie.