China’s economic performance will crush US’ lies

China's GDP grew by 3.2 percent in the second quarter. It is definitely one of the best in the world. It is a reflection of China's remarkable performance in the epidemic control. China is one of the few countries with the ability to quickly put out any sporadic outbreaks of disease and keep local cases close to zero.The US' economy in the Q2 must be in a mess and let's hope it won't get jealous. The Trump administration should reflect on its shortsightedness of the relationship between fighting the epidemic and restoring the economy, and reflect on its approach of shifting the blame to China.China should not be complacent. Our economy is still a long way from full recovery, with a lot of service industries, from transportation to tourism and movies, yet to be restored. Precise epidemic prevention needs further exploration. The impact of the epidemic on the economy is considerable. Some companies have closed down, while others have suffered from sluggish operations. Many people have felt the chill of reduced income.China needs to be able to eliminate the inertial impact of the epidemic while achieving zero new case, take out the excessive epidemic prevention efforts of local governments, accelerate the expansion of domestic demand, and further translate the epidemic prevention achievements into all-round economic and social prosperity. This is a big comprehensive challenge.Facts speak louder than words. China's achievements and prosperity in the fight against the epidemic will eventually crush all kinds of lies made in the US, prompting world public opinion to seriously consider: Why is China able to do all this, and how absurd is the US' blame game and What a terrible consequence of self-deception?The author is the editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn