Chinese film industry shares surge after cinemas are allowed to reopen

People sit in cars watching a film at a drive-in cinema amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Manchester, Britain on June 27, 2020. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

China's film, television and media stocks rallied in the afternoon's trading following news Thursday the cinemas in the low-risk cities in the country could reopen on July 20.According to China Film Administration, China will gradually reopen cinemas as the country has contained the spread of COVID-19 and cinemas can reopen as early as next Monday in low-risk regions, after having been closed for about 160 days.A movie about a family drama will be released on July 20, the first film on show after the nationwide cinema reopening, the producers of the film announced. It took nearly two years for the film to be released in China, after the film first appeared at the Tokyo International Film Festival on October 19, 2018.Shares of major film companies surged, including China Film Co and Hengdian Entertainment Co. The stock price of Wanda Film Holdings rose 5.99 percent on afternoon opening.Relevant shares on the Hong Kong stock market also rose following the news, with shares of IMAX China Holding Inc. increasing more than 6 percent, Media Asia also surged 5.56 percent.Real-name booking, wearing masks, contactless ticket sales and pick-up and 1-meter social distancing between viewers will be mandatory requirements to enter cinemas. Seating capacity is limited to 30 percent for every movie and every session should not be longer than two hours.The upstream and downstream of the film industry has been greatly affected by the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. More than 200 films have been withdrawn from Spring Festival, Valentine's Day , May Day holiday and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, per a movie industry report released on Friday.According to the report, the audience expectation index has risen from 54 percent in February to 88 percent in May, up nearly 90 percent since the closure of cinemas. At the same time, some audiences choose to watch movies online, with more than 60 percent reporting they can accept extra payment for movies on online video platforms, which proves that "cloud watching" has great potential.