Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows Comet NEOWISE in the sky over a suburb of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows Comet NEOWISE in the sky over a suburb of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows Comet NEOWISE in the sky over a suburb of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)