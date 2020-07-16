France launches 2020 summer sales

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a discount sign on the first day of summer sales in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. France's 2020 summer sales were launched on Wednesday and would end on Aug. 11. They were initially scheduled to begin on June 24, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A man wearing a face mask walks past a discount sign on the first day of summer sales in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. France's 2020 summer sales were launched on Wednesday and would end on Aug. 11. They were initially scheduled to begin on June 24, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a discount sign on the first day of summer sales in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. France's 2020 summer sales were launched on Wednesday and would end on Aug. 11. They were initially scheduled to begin on June 24, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

People walk on the Champs Elysees avenue on the first day of summer sales in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. France's 2020 summer sales were launched on Wednesday and would end on Aug. 11. They were initially scheduled to begin on June 24, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a discount sign on the first day of summer sales in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. France's 2020 summer sales were launched on Wednesday and would end on Aug. 11. They were initially scheduled to begin on June 24, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)