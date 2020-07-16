Xinjiang speeds up 5G rollout, smart hospital project

Builders erect a 5G base station in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on July 3. Photo: Xinhua

China Mobile, the country's largest telecom operator, and the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinjiang Medical University, conducted a joint 5G smart hospital trial on Wednesday to speed up smart hospital construction, as Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is to be fully covered with 5G networks at the year end.5G coverage will provide a foundation for new infrastructure construction and 5G technologies have been applied in smart hospitals, telemedicine, VR, mining with unmanned aerial vehicles and other fields, according to Xinjiang Communications Administration in June.To boost 5G construction, Xinjiang plans to invest over 2 billion yuan ($282 million) to erect 4,900 5G base stations this year. As of June 30, Urumqi had built 2,379 5G base stations. Meanwhile, the number of 5G users in Urumqi has reached 234,300.Industry and tourism will take the lead in the construction and application of the 5G networks, said the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government in April. 5G application scenarios will be expanded throughout Xinjiang to cultivate the digital economy.As a result of the fast development of 5G, electricity consumption in Xinjiang in the first half of the year increased 7.26 percent year-on-year to 63.9 billion kilowatt-hours, according to data released by the Urumqi government.One of the latest industrial applications was the new infrastructure innovation base cooperation agreement signed on July 2 between Urumqi local government and Siemens industry software (Shanghai) Co, for the China-EU digital industry development.