



China's economy recovers from COVID-19 in Q2, 2020. Graphic: GT

Editor's note:According to official data, during the first half of the year, China's economy continues to improve as the COVID-19 outbreak was controlled. Industrial production has seen a quick recovery, achieving positive growth for three consecutive months from April to June.The GDP growth rate in the first quarter was - 6.8 percent, and 3.2 percent in the second quarter. According to the IMF's latest forecast, China's economy will grow 1 percent in 2020, and will be the only major economy in the world to achieve positive growth.Consumption, a major driving force of economic growth, has revived as the year-on-year decline in retail sales narrowed. Foreign trade and investment also showed recovery trends.