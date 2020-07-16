Chinese vaccine candidate immune to all known strains of coronavirus and improving: Sinopharm

Vaccine Photo: Xinhua

A Chinese-developed inactivated vaccine candidate against the coronavirus is immune to all detected strains of the virus so far, and its incidence and degree of adverse reactions are much lower than the same type of inactivated vaccines for other diseases already on the market, the head of the vaccine candidate's producer told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Monday."The inactivated vaccine we developed can cover all strains of the coronavirus that have been detected so far, including the virus strains tracked in the Xinfadi market in Beijing," Yang Xiaoming, president of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), noted in response to public concerns that the vaccine under the R&D process would be ineffective as the virus mutates.The research team has carried out cross-protection experiments to test if the anti-serum obtained by immunizing animals can produce an immune response to different genotypes of strains of coronavirus, Yang said.Sinopharm, whose COVID-19 inactivated vaccine candidates have been delivered into phase three clinical trials, have stored more than 4 million doses of the vaccines, the Global Times learned from the group.Yang said that the group is currently storing more COVID-19 vaccines. Once a candidate is approved for the market, the storage will be enough to meet domestic demand for vaccination.Yang estimated that an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine will be available on the market at the end of this year or early 2021. Two inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidates separately developed by Sinopharm institutes in Beijing and Wuhan entered clinical trials in April.The results of phase one and two clinical trials of the two candidates were revealed in June, showing that all receptors have created high-titer antibodies.Skepticism and pessimism of Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccines have been raised in some Western media, which have exaggerated the side effect ratio reported in early-stage clinical trials of another vaccine candidate, the Ad5-nCoV recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine.Vaccine experts advised the public not to panic over the side effects revealed in the preliminary results of the Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine, as the adverse reactions exposed are tolerable and the vaccine is under constant optimization.Yang also reveals that more than 1,000 Sinopharm group employees have been receiving injections on a voluntary basis, and the results show a promising trend that the vaccine is safe and effective, with low incidence and degree of adverse reactions.At the end of May, 180 volunteers from Sinopharm received inactivated COVID-19 vaccinations, and their antibodies have reached levels resistant to the coronavirus with a 100 percent protective rate.On June 23, Sinopharm signed agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to conduct COVID-19 vaccine candidate phase three clinical trials in the country, the world's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate phase three clinical trials to have been launched.